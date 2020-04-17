UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

US Military Reports 156 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Exceeds 4,800 - Pentagon

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, including family members, civilian staff and contractors has risen to 4,849, an increase of 156 on Thursday, including 2,986 cases in uniformed personnel, a rise of 99, the Department of Defense said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces, including family members, civilian staff and contractors has risen to 4,849, an increase of 156 on Thursday, including 2,986 cases in uniformed personnel, a rise of 99, the Department of Defense said on Thursday.

The rises in both the total number of cases and those confirmed among uniformed personnel were far lower than those reported on Thursday from Wednesday, according to an official Defense Department fact sheet.

The sharpest rise came in the National Guard with 36 new cases bringing the total up to 609 followed by the Navy, which reported 34 new cases for a total of 1,017, the Defense Department fact sheet revealed.

The Army announced 11 new cases bringing the total up to 726 while the Air Force recorded 11 new cases too for a total of 328 and the Marine Corps had seven new cases for a total of 236, the fact sheet also revealed.

A total of 1,059 former Defense Department personnel, supporting civilian staff, contractors and family members are now reported to have recovered from the virus, an increase of 101 on the day before.

