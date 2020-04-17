UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Reports 403 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total Close To 4,700 - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Military Reports 403 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total Close to 4,700 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces has risen to 4,695, the Department of Defense said on Thursday.

The sharpest rise came in the Army with 316 new cases reported bringing the total up to 716, a jump of more than 40 percent on the day before.

However, the service with the largest number of cases remained the Navy with 983, a rise of 32, the Defense Department said in an official fact sheet.

The National Guard reported 573 cases, up by 27 on the day before, while the Air Force had 318 cases, up by 17 and the Marines Corps 229, a rise of ten, the fact sheet said.

A total of 957 former Defense Department personnel, supporting civilian staff, contractors and family members are now reported to have recovered from the virus, an increase of 219 on the day before, the sheet said.

Related Topics

Army Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

46 minutes ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.