US Military Reports 403 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total Close to 4,700 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US armed forces has risen to 4,695, the Department of Defense said on Thursday.

The sharpest rise came in the Army with 316 new cases reported bringing the total up to 716, a jump of more than 40 percent on the day before.

However, the service with the largest number of cases remained the Navy with 983, a rise of 32, the Defense Department said in an official fact sheet.

The National Guard reported 573 cases, up by 27 on the day before, while the Air Force had 318 cases, up by 17 and the Marines Corps 229, a rise of ten, the fact sheet said.

A total of 957 former Defense Department personnel, supporting civilian staff, contractors and family members are now reported to have recovered from the virus, an increase of 219 on the day before, the sheet said.