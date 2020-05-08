US Military Reports 85 New COVID-19 Cases Among Service Members in Past 24 Hours- Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Eighty-five 85 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been reported among US service members bringing the total to 5,171, the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The new data shows that so far 114 service members have been hospitalized and 1,978 have recovered from the disease.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases among service members, their families, civilian workers and contractors increased to 2,655, the release said.

The Defense Department reported no new deaths and the death count related to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stand at 27.

The United States has about 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 75,700 deaths as of Friday morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.