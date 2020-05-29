UrduPoint.com
US Military Reports Over 9,350 COVID-19 Cases Among Service Members, Dependents - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases among US armed service personnel, their dependents, civilian employees and contractors has increased to 9,352, an updated Department of Defense fact sheet revealed on Thursday.

Of the total number of cases, the number of death related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains at 36, the fact sheet also showed.

In addition, 5,216 of the infected people have recovered.

The US Navy continues to record more novel coronavirus cases than any other service with 2,395 reported with the US Army coming second with 1,360 while the National Guard has 1,291, the fact sheet revealed.

The Marine Corps has reported 551 cases and the Air Force continues to document the lowest number with 487, the fact sheet also revealed.

