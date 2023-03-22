UrduPoint.com

US Military Reports Significant Challenges Recruiting Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:30 PM

US Military Reports Significant Challenges Recruiting Youth

The US military admitted on Wednesday to significant difficulties recruiting from Generation Z during a US Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing dedicated to the issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US military admitted on Wednesday to significant difficulties recruiting from Generation Z during a US Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing dedicated to the issue.

"Most of today's young adults are unaware of what it means to serve," Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo said. "About 75% have little to no knowledge about the Army, and only 9% have the propensity to serve, the lowest it has been in over a decade."

Camarillo noted that in fiscal year 2022, the army gained 44,900 new recruits, short of its goal of 60,000. His counterparts from the US Navy and US Air Force also concurred that recruiting was an ongoing challenge.

The officials did not pinpoint a single reason, raising various factors such as record low unemployment; an inability to recruit in-person at schools during the pandemic, declining eligibility due to behavioral problems; and poor perceptions of military service.

Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven said that "We have a real challenge in explaining the value of military service to younger individuals. And we're approaching this as a as a multi-year initiative to reintroduce Americans to public service, whether that's uniform service, civilian service, working in shipyards."

All arms of the military have recently revamped their recruiting efforts.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Army Poor Young From

Recent Stories

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warn ..

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warns financial tensions may hit e ..

2 minutes ago
 Hackers Attack Italian Transport Services - Report ..

Hackers Attack Italian Transport Services - Reports

28 minutes ago
 US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign We ..

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign Weather - Report

38 minutes ago
 Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland ..

Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland - Foreign Ministry

38 minutes ago
 Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Clo ..

Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Closure - Transport Ministry

34 minutes ago
 World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.