UrduPoint.com

US Military Requires Troops To Get Coronavirus Vaccines By September 15 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:45 PM

US Military Requires Troops to Get Coronavirus Vaccines By September 15 - Reports

Members of the US military will have to receive coronavirus vaccines by September 15, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memorandum to soldiers, obtained by Associated Press on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Members of the US military will have to receive coronavirus vaccines by September 15, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memorandum to soldiers, obtained by Associated Press on Monday.

"I will seek the president's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon [licensure by the food and Drug Administration]... whichever comes first," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the memo. "I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so."

The announcement comes amid decisions by the Biden administration and governors to begin placing restrictions on state and Federal employees who are unvaccinated or refuse to attest to their vaccination status.

Private companies such as Google have likewise begun to re-implement extra restrictions on unvaccinated employees.

Austin said in the memorandum that service members will have the next several weeks to prepare to implement the vaccine mandate. The coronavirus shots will be added to the list of vaccinations that soldiers are required to get, which can number as high as 17 depending on where they serve.

More than 1 million service members have been fully vaccinated, according to the Defense Department.

Related Topics

Google Austin September Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

46 minutes ago
 PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

53 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 others

54 seconds ago
 Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

57 seconds ago
 I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

4 minutes ago
 Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hos ..

Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hospital in Russia's North Osseti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.