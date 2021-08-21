US Military Rescued 169 Americans Outside Perimeter of Kabul Airport - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The US military has rescued 169 Americans outside the perimeter of the Kabul airport, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"My understanding of what happened was they were really just outside the wall, it was not very far to go," Kirby said during a press conference. "It was in a relatively short period of time, it was not a rescue so much as assisting them getting on to the field."