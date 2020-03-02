UrduPoint.com
US Military Research Labs Working On Vaccines For New Coronavirus - Top General

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Military Research Labs Working on Vaccines for New Coronavirus - Top General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) US military scientists are working on vaccines against the coronavirus, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told reporters on Monday.

"With respect to the vaccine, yes, the military labs are in fact working very consistently," Milley said during a Pentagon briefing.

He added that the military was getting prepared for all kinds of scenarios, including the pandemic.

"No surprise that the United States military looks at a wide variety of scenarios.

We look at best-case, worst-case and the middle-case sort of things. Pandemic is the worst-case," Milley said. "It has not been yet declared to my knowledge by the World Health Organization. In terms of executing no, but, yes, of course we do all kinds of planning in the Department of Defense."

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier on Monday that it was too early to declare a global coronavirus pandemic, since 130 countries had not reported a single case so far.

