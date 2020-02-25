UrduPoint.com
US Military Restricts Travel In Virus-Hit Italy - EUCOM Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:42 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The US limited travel by service members and their families to two states in Italy and anticipates similar restrictions in Germany in response to the coronavirus, the commander of US European Command (EUCOM), General Tod Wolters told Congress on Tuesday.

"In Europe today we have over 300 cases, and the nation that is most concerned is Italy with six reported deaths. We've restricted travel to certain zones and we require all mil air arrival flights to be screened for the virus," Walters said in testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Walters added that the restrictions apply to two states in Italy. He did not name the states, but published reports say the outbreak is most intense in Veneto and Lombardy, the latter with 212 cases and 6 deaths.

German health officials, meanwhile, are warning of a potential outbreak similar to the one in northern Italy, although the number of cases so far remains limited.

