US Military Says Authorized Deployment of Troops, Resources to Saudi Arabia

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Acting US Defense Secretary Richard Spencer has approved the deployment of US military personnel and resources to Saudi Arabia, which would help ensure that Washington's interests in the region are protected, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

Saudi media have reported, citing a source in the country's Defense Ministry, that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud shad authorities hosting a US military contingent to enhance regional security. Meanwhile, US media reported earlier this week, that the administration of US President Donald Trump was planning to send 500 troops to a military base located to the east of Riyadh amid Washington's tensions with Tehran. According to the reports, some personnel are already there to ensure preparations are made to accommodate a Patriot missile defense battery.

"In coordination with and at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Secretary of Defense has authorized the movement of U.S. personnel and resources to deploy to Saudi Arabia. This movement of forces provides an additional deterrent, and ensures our ability to defend our forces and interests in the region from emergent, credible threats," the statement, issued late on Friday, read.

"This movement creates improvement of operational depth and logistical networks. U.S. Central Command continually assesses force posture in the region and is working with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia authorities to base U.S. assets at the appropriate locations," CENTOM added.