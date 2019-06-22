UrduPoint.com
US Military Says Has No Data To Confirm Reports On Planned Personnel Withdrawal From Iraq

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in Syria and Iraq has no information to confirm the reports of the US plans to evacuate its staff from the Balad military base in Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) Press Office told Sputnik.

Late on Friday, media reported, citing three Iraqi military sources, that about 400 contractors from Lockheed Martin Corp and Sallyport Global were getting ready to leave the military base over unspecified "potential security threats.

" Notably, US military bases in Iraq have recently been targeted by violent attacks. Moreover, Iranian-US tensions in the region are currently mounting.

"We are aware of open source reporting however, at this time we have no information to validate such claims," the Press office said.

"For information regarding statements made by those assigned to the Iraqi military or for questions pertaining to Balad Air Base are best addressed by the Iraqi Security Forces. Questions regarding the alleged future movement of employees are best addressed by those companies," it added.

