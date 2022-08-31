US Military Says Has No Plans to Recruit Ex-Afghan Pilots for Deployment to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) A Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US armed forces are not aware of any plans to train former Afghan military pilots for the purpose of sending them to Ukraine.

A source has told Sputnik that the Defense Department is recruiting former Afghan military pilots and planning to train them in California with the intent of deploying them in Ukraine via Poland.

"We are not aware of any plans to train Afghan pilots," the Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik. "Our focus for security assistance to Ukraine is on priority capabilities that we can deliver in a timeframe that is relevant to the fight in the east and south, which do not require significant training.

In addition, a US Air Force spokesperson told Sputnik that they are not aware of any plans to train Afghan pilots for the purpose of sending them to Ukraine.

Mohammad Belal Kohistani, a former helicopter pilot with the Afghan Special Mission Wing, similarly told Sputnik that he has not heard about US efforts to recruit former Afghan pilots with the intent of being sent to Ukraine.

"I didn't hear anything about training. I asked... former Afghan pilots and ground force," Kohistani, who now resides in the United States, said.