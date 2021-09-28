UrduPoint.com

US Military Says No Immediate Threat From North Korean Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The US military told Sputnik there is no immediate threat from the North Korean missile launch.

"We are aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners.

While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," it said.

