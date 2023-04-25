UrduPoint.com

US Military Says Russia's Actions In Syria Raise Concerns Of Escalation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 07:27 PM

The US military is concerned that Russia's actions in Syria are raising the risk of escalation between the two sides, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing commanders in the region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The US military is concerned that Russia's actions in Syria are raising the risk of escalation between the two sides, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing commanders in the region.

Russian fighter jets and drones have over the past two months months repeatedly flown in dangerous proximity to American aircraft and military locations in Syria in what US officials say is a violation of bilateral agreements.

"It's a ripe situation for us to see some sort of miscalculation," said Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the head of US Air Forces Central Command.� He added that he has never before seen such a "breakdown in professionalism" by the Russian Air Force.

Grynkewich said that in the past few weeks, Russian jets have flown within 500 feet of US pilots at least twice. In total, the US has registered more than 60 similar incidents since March 1, he added.

Since the beginning of last month, armed Russian planes have flown over US forces in southern Syria more than two dozen times.

This week, Russian jet fighters, bombers and drones flew over the US military base Al Tanf, he added.

US officials have repeatedly conveyed their concerns about the situation to their Russian counterparts, but Moscow has rejected these complaints and insisted that it has the right to carry out the operations in Syria, the report noted.

The military officials also said they do not see a clear reason for the increase of such incidents, according to the report.

US Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, who heads the US-led military coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), told reporters on Monday that Russian troops in Syria continue to engage in "unsafe and unprofessional" activities in the air.

Russia deployed troops to Syria in 2015 at the request of the Syrian government to assist it in fighting terrorists.� US troops have also been operating in Syria since 2015 as part of an international coalition without the permission of Syrian authorities.

