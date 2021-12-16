UrduPoint.com

US Military Shoot Down Drone Approaching Its Base In Southern Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

US Military Shoot Down Drone Approaching Its Base in Southern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The US military on Tuesday shot down one of two small drones flying towards the US At Tanf Garrison outpost in the southern Syria, and allegedly posing a threat to the base, media reported on Thursday.

According to NBC news, the US military on Tuesday spotted two small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) approaching the US At Tanf Garrison outpost and assessed them as showing hostile intent. Military shot down one of the drones, while the second UAS changed its course and left the area. It is unknown whether the drones were carrying explosives or not.

"As one of the UAS continued its course deeper into the At Tanf Deconfliction Zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down," the US Central Command Spokesman, Bill Urban, said as quoted by the NBC News.

On October 21, the same US outpost was attacked with drones carrying explosives. The United States reported no casualties, but the base's facilities were heavily damaged. The US accuses Iran or Iranian-backed groups of being responsible for the attacks.

After the first attack, mayor of Iraqi city Ar-Rutbah close to the outpost told Sputnik that no signs of the attack were spotted.

The At Tanf Garrison outpost is a US military base within the territory controlled by the Syrian opposition close to borders with Iraq and Jordan. The US troops train Syrian opposition to fight the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) at the base.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Iran Russia Iraq Same United States October Media Opposition

Recent Stories

New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Present ..

New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Presents Credentials to Secretary Gen ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE is a significant partner to International Atom ..

UAE is a significant partner to International Atomic Energy Agency: Director-Gen ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveri ..

UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

24 minutes ago
 Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partn ..

Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partners to Increase Number of Dril ..

18 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Disc ..

Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Discuss Security Guarantees - Krem ..

20 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations starts in Sukkur

Christmas celebrations starts in Sukkur

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.