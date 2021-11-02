UrduPoint.com

US Military Starts Nuclear Readiness Exercise Global Thunder 22 - Strategic Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The US armed forces have commenced their annual command and control training exercise of the nuclear air, land and under-the ocean-based triad, dubbed Global Thunder 22 (GT22), the Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) announced in a press release on Monday.

"US Strategic Command commenced its annual nuclear command and control and field training exercise, Global Thunder 22, providing training opportunities in all USSTRATCOM mission areas, with a specific focus on nuclear readiness," the release said.

Global Thunder 22 is designed around training activities against simulated adversaries with the goal of further improving nuclear readiness and strategic deterrent capabilities.

The training involves increased bomber flights, missile handling training, and ballistic missile-carrying nuclear submarine readiness, the release said.

"GT22 will employ global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services, and appropriate US government agencies to deter, detect and, if necessary, defeat strategic attacks against the United States and its allies," the release added.

The Strategic Command has global responsibilities that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting, according to the release.

