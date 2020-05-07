UrduPoint.com
US Military Strikes Killed 132 Civilians In 4 Countries In 2019 - Pentagon Report

Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Military Strikes Killed 132 Civilians in 4 Countries in 2019 - Pentagon Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Strikes by the US military killed 132 civilians and wounded 91 in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia in Calendar year 2019, the Defense Department said in a report.

Afghanistan proved the deadliest war zone, according to the report released on Wednesday, with US forces estimating 108 civilians killed and 75 wounded.

Another 22 civilians died during operations against the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria, while 13 were wounded, the report added. In Somalia, the report cited two civilian deaths and three wounded in 2019.

The Defense Department did not identify any civilian casualties resulting from US military operations in Yemen and Libya in 2019, according to the report.

