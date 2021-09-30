UrduPoint.com

US Military Suicide Rate Not Affected By COVID-19, Yet Increased From 2015 - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:32 PM

The coronavirus pandemic has not impacted the suicide rate in the US military, but the rate nevertheless increased from 2015 to 2020, the Defense Department said in a statement upon issuing its Annual Suicide Report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic has not impacted the suicide rate in the US military, but the rate nevertheless increased from 2015 to 2020, the Defense Department said in a statement upon issuing its Annual Suicide Report on Thursday.

The Defense Department said at least 580 service members committed suicide - a number that shows an increase from 2015 to 2020. In the near-term, the 2020 suicide rate was statistically comparable to that in 2019 and 2018, the statement said.

"While suicide rates are not going in the desired direction, the Department did not see a statistical change in suicide rates between CY 2020 and CY 2019 or CY 2018 that would indicate a COVID-19-related increase.

We recognize the impact of COVID-19 on the well-being of our force and our Nation," the statement said.

Defense Department Suicide Prevention Office Director Karin Orvis said suicide still remains a serious public health issue in the US military and in the United States.

"Our efforts must address the many aspects of life that impact suicide. The Department is engaged in implementing a comprehensive public health approach to suicide prevention and is providing tailored resources to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic," Orvis said.

The Defense Department continues to collaborate with Federal and non-federal partners to alter the conversation around mental health and suicide, she added.

