US Military Suspended Training With Niger's Armed Forces Amid Unrest - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The US military suspended its training program with Niger's armed forces after unrest broke out in the country, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said during a press briefing.

"We continue to stay in contact with the Niger military, but in terms of training, for example, those types of things, that's been suspended," Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

Ryder declined to comment on whether the United States has suspended any intelligence operation in Niger.

Last Wednesday, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen.

Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. France's foreign ministry said that President Emmanuel Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader of the African country.

On Saturday, France suspended all financial aid to Niger until constitutional order is restored. On the next day, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president to power saying that it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the country.

