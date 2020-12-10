UrduPoint.com
US Military Targets Al-Shabab Explosives Experts in 2 Somalia Airstrikes - AFRICOM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States has conducted two airstrikes in Somalia aimed at eliminating Al-Shabab explosives experts, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Thursday.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted two (2) airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab explosives experts in the vicinity of Jilib, Somalia, Dec. 10," the release said.

AFRICOM said its initial assessment indicates that the strike killed terrorists who were significantly involved in producing explosives for al-Shabaab.

"These devices are used frequently to target innocent civilians," the release noted. "Although initial assessment of impact is ongoing, it is assessed no civilians were injured or killed."

AFRICOM supports operations by Somali armed forces against al-Shabab, the East African affiliate of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

Al-Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al-Qaeda terror group.

