UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Tests F-35 Integration With U-2 Spy Plane - Lockheed Martin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:25 PM

US Military Tests F-35 Integration With U-2 Spy Plane - Lockheed Martin

The US Missile Defense Agency and the Air Force successfully connected an F-35 fighter jet with a U-2 spy plane through multi-domain ground station, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The US Missile Defense Agency and the Air Force successfully connected an F-35 fighter jet with a U-2 spy plane through multi-domain ground station, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Monday.

"During the demonstration, called Project Riot, an F-35 detected a long-range missile launch with its onboard sensors and shared the information through the U-2 to the air defense commander on the ground, enabling the commander to quickly make the decision to target the threat," the release said.

Lockheed characterized the test as a "ground-breaking" demonstration of "multi-domain operations and the secure distribution of sensitive information across multiple platforms."

This test showed the "next-level" of connectivity intended to reduce the data-to-decision timeline from minutes to seconds, according to the release.

The demonstration also leveraged the F-35 sensor data for use in missile defense, the release added.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation Summit to ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan committed to send its first astronaut by ..

1 minute ago

Family planning imperative for balanced population ..

1 minute ago

34 fuel stations challaned for not making fire fig ..

1 minute ago

UK Has Yet to Suggest "Legally Operational Solutio ..

24 minutes ago

Kashmir issue above politics: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awa ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.