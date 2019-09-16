US Military Tests F-35 Integration With U-2 Spy Plane - Lockheed Martin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The US Missile Defense Agency and the Air Force successfully connected an F-35 fighter jet with a U-2 spy plane through multi-domain ground station, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Monday.

"During the demonstration, called Project Riot, an F-35 detected a long-range missile launch with its onboard sensors and shared the information through the U-2 to the air defense commander on the ground, enabling the commander to quickly make the decision to target the threat," the release said.

Lockheed characterized the test as a "ground-breaking" demonstration of "multi-domain operations and the secure distribution of sensitive information across multiple platforms."

This test showed the "next-level" of connectivity intended to reduce the data-to-decision timeline from minutes to seconds, according to the release.

The demonstration also leveraged the F-35 sensor data for use in missile defense, the release added.