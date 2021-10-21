US Military to Address Security Risks From Climate Change in All Operations - Pentagon

The US Defense Department (DOD) will integrate climate change and its impact on national and global security in future military planning ranging from training service members to warfighting in an increasingly complex environment, a DOD report said on Thursday

"DOD will integrate climate considerations into strategic, planning, budget, and other key documents, as well as engagements with allies and partners," the report titled "Climate Risk Analysis," (DCRA) said, as quoted in a White House press release.

Consideration of climate change at every level will be an essential part of how the military trains and fights, the release added.

The DCRA is one of four reports laying out plans by the Biden administration ahead of a climate summit in Glasgow to place the global climate crisis at the center of US national security and foreign policy, according to the release.

Earlier in the day, the White House said, citing the national intelligence estimate, that climate change will increasingly exacerbate a number of risks to US national security interests.