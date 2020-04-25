UrduPoint.com
US Military to Conduct Flyovers in Cities Hit Hard by Pandemic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The US military will conduct flyovers in multiple cities over the next two weeks as a sign of solidarity during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the US Navy and Air Force said in a joint press release.

"In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers over the next two weeks," the release said on Friday.

The release said demonstration teams will fly over cities in the United States hardest hit by the pandemic, but did not list which ones.

The United States has confirmed more than 886,213 COVID-91 cases and 50,780 deaths related to the disease, according to a tally from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

