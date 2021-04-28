US Military to Deploy Tactical Ballistic Missiles to Afghanistan to Aid Withdrawal

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The US military is set to deploy tactical ballistic missiles to Afghanistan to support the drawdown of its troops from the country, CENTCOM said on Tuesday.

"High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems moving from Kuwait to #Afghanistan to support troop exit," CENTCOM said on Twitter.

The withdrawal of the 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan is set to require an initial increase in the number of troops deployed as infrastructure built over 20 years of war will require dismantling and a coordinated extraction.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden announced plans to fully withdraw US troops from the nation by September 11 of this year, despite the 2020 US-Taliban peace deal setting May 1, 2021 as the deadline for withdrawal. The Taliban had said that the non-aggression clause against US forces will become null on the May 1 deadline.