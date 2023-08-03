Open Menu

US Military To Keep Contingent In Niger Amid Partial Departure Of Embassy - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) There are no changes to the US military force posture in Niger during the departure of non-emergency embassy employees and their family members in the wake of the military coup in the country, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said on Thursday.

"There are no changes to the U.S. military force posture in Niger during the Department of State-led ordered departure. The Department of State has not requested DoD personnel or equipment as part of the ordered departure. We continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation and reiterate our focus on a diplomatic solution," the Pentagon said in a statement to Sputnik.

