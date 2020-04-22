US Military to Prepare for Possible New COVID-19 Outbreak in Fall - General

The US military will make preparations for the possible second wave of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections despite hopes that the worst case scenarios will not materialize, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said during a Defense Department press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The US military will make preparations for the possible second wave of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections despite hopes that the worst case scenarios will not materialize, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said during a Defense Department press briefing on Wednesday.

"It's the job of the military to prepare for the worst-case scenario. So, we will take the lessons learned... from this outbreak, we will plan for something worse to happen in the fall," Hyten told reporters. "We hope that therapeutics and vaccines and all kinds of things come in place to make sure that doesn't happen.

But we have to plan for the worst case."

In an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield warned that a second wave of the novel coronavirus infections, possible later this year may be dire because it is likely to coincide with the start of the flu season.

The United States has more than 826,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 45,000 deaths caused by the disease as of Wednesday morning, according to data compiled by the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.