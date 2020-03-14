UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military To Restrict Domestic Travel For Servicemen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

US Military to Restrict Domestic Travel for Servicemen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The United States military is halting domestic travel for service members amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, US Department of Defense (DoD) said on Friday in a press release.

"This restriction will halt all domestic travel, including Permanent Change of Station, and Temporary Duty. This restriction will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations and components for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity's local commuting area," the press release said.

In addition to service members, the new measures would also restrict travel for "DoD civilians, and their families assigned to DoD installations" across the country.

The restrictions will be put in place from Monday on and until May 11. Nonetheless, exceptions "may be granted" when travel is essential, or for humanitarian reasons.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest data, more than 2,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, and the current death toll from COVID-19 related complications exceeds 40.

Related Topics

Trump United States May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balochistan CM avoids question on tax payment in d ..

16 minutes ago

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

59 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

1 hour ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

2 hours ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.