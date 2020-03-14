US Military to Restrict Domestic Travel for Servicemen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The United States military is halting domestic travel for service members amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, US Department of Defense (DoD) said on Friday in a press release.

"This restriction will halt all domestic travel, including Permanent Change of Station, and Temporary Duty. This restriction will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations and components for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity's local commuting area," the press release said.

In addition to service members, the new measures would also restrict travel for "DoD civilians, and their families assigned to DoD installations" across the country.

The restrictions will be put in place from Monday on and until May 11. Nonetheless, exceptions "may be granted" when travel is essential, or for humanitarian reasons.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest data, more than 2,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, and the current death toll from COVID-19 related complications exceeds 40.