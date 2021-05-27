UrduPoint.com
US Military To Revise Leadership Program To Focus On Russia, China - Chiefs Of Staff

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:26 PM

US Military to Revise Leadership Program to Focus on Russia, China - Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The United States will revise its leadership development program to study how China and Russia have changed their capabilities to wage war, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"We will also revise our leader development Joint Professional Military education [JPME] to support the JWC [Joint Warfighting Concept]. Specifically, we are increasing the amount of JPME devoted to the study of the changing character of war and both China and Russia as potential adversaries," Milley told the US House Appropriations Committee.

The general said the JWC will guide and revitalize how the US organizes, trains, and equips its forces in an effort to evolve and shape the strategic environment of future operations.

The JWC is a multi-year, comprehensive approach for joint operations against future threats that provides a guide for future force design and development, he noted.

Milley pointed out that China and Russia represent the two greatest military and geopolitical threats, with each country posing a particular set of challenges.

This assessment includes developments made by China in almost every area of warfighting, as well as the perennial threat posed by Russia's nuclear capabilities, he said.

