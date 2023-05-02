UrduPoint.com

US Military Tracking Another Balloon That Flew Over Hawaii - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The US military is tracking a balloon of unknown origin that traversed over sections of Hawaii, NBC news reported on Monday, citing officials.

The US military has been tracking the object since late last week and determined that it does not pose a threat to national security or aerial traffic, and is not transmitting any communication signals, the report said.

Though the balloon ” which is moving slowly toward Mexico ” did not travel over sensitive areas, the US could still shoot it down if it nears land, the report added. The aircraft does not appear to have maneuverability.

The United States is currently working to identify the owner of the balloon, and does not think that it belongs to China, the report added.

