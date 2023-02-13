US Military Tracking Object Flying Over Lake Huron Near Canadian Border - Congresswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The US military is tracking an object flying above Lake Huron near the Canadian border, US Representative of Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, said on Sunday.

"Just got a call from (Department of Defense) ” our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron," Slotkin said on Twitter.

She added that that more details "about what this was" would be available "in the coming days."

Earlier on Sunday, the US authorities temporarily closed the airspace over Lake Michigan to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during unspecified operations of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).