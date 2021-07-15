UrduPoint.com
US Military Trained Individuals Suspected In Assassination Of Haitian President - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Military Trained Individuals Suspected in Assassination of Haitian President - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The US military has trained some of the former Colombian servicemen who are suspected of assassinating Haiti's President Jovenel Moise last week, Defense Department spokesperson Ken Hoffman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had participated in past US military training and education programs, while serving as active members of the Colombian Military Forces," Hoffman said in a statement to Sputnik. "Our review is ongoing, so we do not have additional details at this time.

"

Hoffman noted that the United States routinely conducts training for the militaries of partner nations in South America, Central America and the Caribbean, he added.

On July 7, a group of assassins shot dead Moise at his residence and wounded his wife. Most of the members of the group are Colombian citizens. The Haitian authorities also arrested two US citizens, as well as identified five companies they consider associated with the case.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 63-year-old US-based doctor and pastor, has been arrested on suspicion of plotting murdering Moise.

