US Military Transport Aircraft C-130J Spotted in Kiev on Friday - Tracker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) A US military transport aircraft Lockheed Martin C-130J from Ramstein Air Base landed in Kiev on Friday, according to tracking service Flightradar24.

At 2:56 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time (11:56 GMT), it departed from the Ukrainian capital.

The jet is now flying over Slovakia.