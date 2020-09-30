UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:15 PM

US Military Transport Plane C-130 Hercules Makes Emergency Landing in Odessa - Reports

US military transport plane C-130 Hercules made an emergency landing in the airport of the Ukrainian city of Odessa, local outlet Dumaskaya reported Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US military transport plane C-130 Hercules made an emergency landing in the airport of the Ukrainian city of Odessa, local outlet Dumaskaya reported Wednesday.

According to the outlet, the plane took off from the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany. During the flight, one of its four engines failed. The crew is reportedly working to fix the problem.

