US Military Transports 70 IS Terrorists From Al-Hasakah Prisons to Military Base- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The US military has transported 70 members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from prisons controlled by Syrian Democratic Forces militia in Syria's Al-Hasakah province to its military base in the At Tanf area on the Syrian-Jordanian border, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Monday, citing local sources.

The terrorists transported by the US military were detained at a prison located in the Industrial Secondary school at the southern entrance of Hasaka, the news agency reported, adding that the US base in the At Tanf area serves as "a sanctuary for the terrorists in the region," where they are supplied with weapons.

The US military is stationed in the provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor without consent from Damascus, controlling the territories with the largest oil and gas fields. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law and aimed at gaining access to the fields.