US Military Troops Stationed Inside Detention Centers Harms Readiness - Rights Group

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:49 PM

The United States' decision to station active-duty military troops inside Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities at the US-Mexico border undermines the troop's readiness, Human Rights First National Security Outreach Director Bishop Garrison said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States' decision to station active-duty military troops inside Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities at the US-Mexico border undermines the troop's readiness, Human Rights First National Security Outreach Director Bishop Garrison said in a press release on Friday.

"This is not why our men and women in uniform signed up to serve and it does them a disservice. Being stationed in detention facilities undermines our troops' readiness for real crises," the release said.

Garrison said that the longer US troops carry out a "misguided and cruel agenda," the more the country will suffer from it.

"The president needs to provide the asylum system with the resources it needs, not militarize the border," he said.

On July 18, the Department of Defense said in a release that then acting Secretary of Defense Richard Spencer approved a request from the Department of Homeland Security to provide an additional 1,000 National Guard troops to the United States' border with Mexico to help with security tasks.

Moreover, the release said about 1,100 additional active-duty troops will deploy to the border in the next several weeks in order to provide CBP agents with support in border security operations.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

More than one million migrants from the Central and South America are expected to cross the US border as illegal aliens this year.

