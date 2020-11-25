UrduPoint.com
Wed 25th November 2020

US Military 'Ventures' in Middle East Pose Threat to Entire Region - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The United States' military intervention in Arab countries has complicated and deteriorated the overall situation in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that the US should refrain from such middle Eastern "ventures" in the future.

"The US and its allies' intervention in Iraq, Syria and Libya did not make life in those countries any better. On the contrary, it created more problems that the citizens, politicians and governments must now deal with," Lavrov told reporters following his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The top Russian diplomat also noted that Washington should avoid "such foreign ventures, especially those that pose the most serious threats to the entire region."

Lavrov and Hussein held the meeting earlier in the day in Moscow. This is Hussein's first working visit to the Russian capital since his appointment as the foreign minister in June.

The sides discussed military cooperation, terrorism and security issues among other matters. The Russian foreign minister has reiterated Moscow's determination to continue supporting Iraq on all fronts.

