UrduPoint.com

US Military Veterans In Rural Areas Use Outpatient Care Less Than In Cities - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 04:50 AM

US Military Veterans in Rural Areas Use Outpatient Care Less Than in Cities - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) US armed forces veterans living in rural areas use mental health care programs provided by the Veteran Health Administration (VHA) at only around one fourth the rate that those in urban environments do, the Government Accountability office (GAO) said in a report.

"(T)he rate at which rural veterans used outpatient care was approximately 21%, compared with a utilization rate of 79% for urban veterans," the report said on Thursday.

VHA data showed 27 percent of veterans with serious mental illness who received VHA care lived in a rural area in the same year, the GAO noted.

"VHA does not analyze its data by rurality to compare program utilization and performance for veterans living in rural areas with those living in urban areas. Doing so would help VHA understand the extent to which programs effectively reach rural veterans," the GAO advised..

The GAO made four recommendations, including that VHA analyze intensive mental health care utilization and performance data by rurality and assess and update its guidelines for establishing outpatient intensive mental health programs, the report said.

Related Topics

Gao Same Government

Recent Stories

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

3 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

3 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

3 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

4 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.