US Military Veterans in Rural Areas Use Outpatient Care Less Than in Cities - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) US armed forces veterans living in rural areas use mental health care programs provided by the Veteran Health Administration (VHA) at only around one fourth the rate that those in urban environments do, the Government Accountability office (GAO) said in a report.

"(T)he rate at which rural veterans used outpatient care was approximately 21%, compared with a utilization rate of 79% for urban veterans," the report said on Thursday.

VHA data showed 27 percent of veterans with serious mental illness who received VHA care lived in a rural area in the same year, the GAO noted.

"VHA does not analyze its data by rurality to compare program utilization and performance for veterans living in rural areas with those living in urban areas. Doing so would help VHA understand the extent to which programs effectively reach rural veterans," the GAO advised..

The GAO made four recommendations, including that VHA analyze intensive mental health care utilization and performance data by rurality and assess and update its guidelines for establishing outpatient intensive mental health programs, the report said.