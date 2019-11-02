US Military Voters Rate Trump Stronger as Commander-In-Chief Than Recent Presidents - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Respect for US President Donald Trump's leadership has grown among current and former military service members in the past year and a half, due to perceptions that the president is a stronger commander than his predecessors, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.

"Sixty percent of likely US Voters who are now in the military or have served in the past see Trump as a stronger commander in chief than most recent presidents," a press release summarizing the poll said on Friday. "That's up from 53 percent in June of last year when we first asked this question."

Thirty-four percent say he's a weaker commander and only five percent rate his performance as "about the same," the release said.

Rasmussen culled the results from those identifying themselves as current or former military members in an October 29-30 poll of 1,000 likely US voters, according to the release.