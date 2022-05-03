US Military Watching Russian Vessel Near Hawaii - Indo-Pacific Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The US military has been monitoring a Russian vessel in the vicinity of the Hawaiian islands, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said.

"U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely monitors air and maritime traffic in the Western Pacific to ensure security and stability of the region alongside our Allies and partners.

As part of our normal daily operations, we closely track all vessels in the Indo-Pacific area of operations through maritime patrol aircraft, surface ships, and joint capabilities," USINDOPACOM told the KHON2 broadcaster on Monday.

The command added that "we are monitoring a Russian surface vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii."