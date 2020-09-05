UrduPoint.com
US Military Will Stick With Microsoft On JEDI Cloud Development - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Military Will Stick With Microsoft on JEDI Cloud Development - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The US government is sticking with microsoft to develop its JEDI Cloud supercomputing project despite a prior legal challenge from Amazon and an earlier injunction order issued by a  federal court, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department has completed its comprehensive re-evaluation of the JEDI Cloud proposals and determined that Microsoft's proposal continues to represent the best value to the government," the release said.

JEDI stands for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project to store and process vast amounts of classified data.

In February, a US judge issued a preliminary injunction temporarily halting the $10 billion JEDI contract awarded to Microsoft in October 2019 in light of a pending Amazon lawsuit.

"While contract performance will not begin immediately due to the Preliminary Injunction Order issued by the Court of Federal Claims on February 13, 2020, [the Defense Department] is eager to begin delivering this capability to our men and women in uniform," the release said.

The system is projected to allow the US military to improve communications with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities. Amazon argued that the bidding process was unfair because of President Donald Trump's bias against the company and its CEO Jeff Bezos.

From: Martin Sieff - martinsieff1@gmail.com

