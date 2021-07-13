UrduPoint.com
US Military Withdrawal From Afghanistan More Than 95% Complete - Central Command

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

The US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 95 percent complete, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 95 percent complete, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"US Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 95% of the entire withdrawal process," CENTCOM said in a release.

President Joe Biden has said that he expects the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan to be completed by August 31. However, the official deadline was set for September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States that sparked the war.

The Defense Department recently transferred leadership of the US troops in Afghanistan to CENTCOM Commander Gen.

Frank McKenzie. Defense officials have said McKenzie will retain the same authorities as his predecessor, including the ability to direct airstrikes against the Taliban or against other threats.

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has been gaining ground in Afghanistan and now controls 85 percent of the country. Pierre Henrot, security consultant and former UN observer, told Sputnik last week that the Afghan government is unlikely to be able to retain control the country after the US departure.

