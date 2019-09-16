UrduPoint.com
US Military Working With Partners To Defend Against Iran - US Defense Secretary

US Military Working With Partners to Defend Against Iran - US Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The United States is working with its allies to "address" the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities and to defend the international order against Iran, new US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday.

"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that is being undermined by Iran," Esper said via Twitter.

