US Military Working With Partners to Defend Against Iran - US Defense Secretary

The United States is working with its allies to "address" the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities and to defend the international order against Iran, new US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019)

"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that is being undermined by Iran," Esper said via Twitter.