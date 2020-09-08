UrduPoint.com
US Military Would Only Recommend Combat As 'Last Resort' - Army Chief Of Staff

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:21 PM

US military leaders would only recommend sending troops into combat as a last resort, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) US military leaders would only recommend sending troops into combat as a last resort, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump told reporters Pentagon leaders want to fight wars to ensure defense contractors can continue making bombs and planes.

"I can assure the American people that the senior leaders would only recommend sending our troops to combat when it is required in national security and in the last resort," McConville said during a podcast hosted by Defense One.

McConville refused to respond directly to questions about his reaction to Trump's comments and re-emphasized that the US armed forces and their commanders should stay totally out of politics.

The US Army chief of staff also said the regular army should be used only as a last rest to quell domestic unrest.

