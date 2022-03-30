UrduPoint.com

US Military's Europe Chief Says Not To Send Fighter Jets To Ukraine, Other Nations Can

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 10:26 PM

The United States should not itself send fighter jets to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian special operation in the country, European Command chief and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters said on Wednesday

"It is my best military advice that that the US doesn't, and it's also my best military advice that we allow nations to independently make their decisions about what they would like to offer to Ukrainians," Wolters said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Ukraine.

The Biden administration pushed back on efforts by Poland to supply Ukraine with fighter jets via the US, citing concerns over potential escalation with Russia.

The decision stands in opposition to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's calls to provide Kiev with such aircraft.

