WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) A number of US armed forces personnel who have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are nevertheless infected with it, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Thomas McCaffery told a Pentagon press conference on Friday.

"We do know [that] we have folks who are asymptomatic who tested negative who may be infected," he said.

McCaffery acknowledged that the Department of Defense still only has a "limited capacity" to test for the coronavirus among its 2.2 million personnel. He also conceded that the tests being used resulted in a "considerable amount of false negatives."

The total number of coronavirus infections stood at 3,366 with 13 deaths so far among all US military personnel, their civilian support workers, family members and contractors according to a Pentagon fact sheet issued on Friday.