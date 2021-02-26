UrduPoint.com
US Militias Threaten To Attack Biden's State Of Union Address At Capitol - Police Chief

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Militias Threaten to Attack Biden's State of Union Address at Capitol - Police Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said they have intelligence suggesting US militia groups are threatening to attack the US Capitol during President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address.

"We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," Pittman said on Thursday during a congressional hearing.

As a result of the threat, Capitol police will maintain its enhanced and robust security posture.

Moreover, Pittman said 35 Capitol police officers are under investigation and six others have been suspended due to allegations of misconduct during the January 6 incident when a group of former President Donald Trump's supporters entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers accepting electoral slates from several states Trump claims were invalid and robbed him of election victory. 

