US Minimizes Costs Of Russia Sanctions For Itself, But Some Areas To Suffer - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Minimizes Costs of Russia Sanctions for Itself, But Some Areas to Suffer - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States is mitigating the cost of Russia sanctions for itself and its allies, but some areas of the economy will still face a negative impact, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"As we have made decisions about putting sanctions in place, we continue to do that through the prism of maximizing impact on Russian economy, while minimizing impact on the West and the United States. Obviously there are areas where there has been an impact, including on the price of gas," Psaki told reporters.

