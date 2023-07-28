Open Menu

US Misleading Int'l Community About Its Illegal UAV Flights Over Syria - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Misleading Int'l Community About Its Illegal UAV Flights Over Syria - Russian military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States is misleading the international community about the illegal flights of its UAVs over Syria, accusing Russia of making "dangerous maneuvers," Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"The US continues to mislead the international community about the non-deconflcited and illegal flights of its UAVs over Syrian airspace, accusing Russia of making 'dangerous maneuvers.' It it the US-led coalition that initiates all dangerous situations in syria by violating deconfliction protocols and the Syrian airspace," Gurinov told a briefing.

In addition, eight violations of Syrian airspace by three pairs of F-16 fighters, one pair of Rafale fighters and one pair of Typhoon fighters of the US-led coalition were recorded in the past day near the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass, the official added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia United States All

Recent Stories

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

31 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

31 minutes ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

33 minutes ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

31 minutes ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

33 minutes ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

33 minutes ago
Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

33 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

58 minutes ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

1 hour ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

1 hour ago
 Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts ..

Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts on African Continent - Putin

1 hour ago
 US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

1 hour ago

More Stories From World