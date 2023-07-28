MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States is misleading the international community about the illegal flights of its UAVs over Syria, accusing Russia of making "dangerous maneuvers," Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"The US continues to mislead the international community about the non-deconflcited and illegal flights of its UAVs over Syrian airspace, accusing Russia of making 'dangerous maneuvers.' It it the US-led coalition that initiates all dangerous situations in syria by violating deconfliction protocols and the Syrian airspace," Gurinov told a briefing.

In addition, eight violations of Syrian airspace by three pairs of F-16 fighters, one pair of Rafale fighters and one pair of Typhoon fighters of the US-led coalition were recorded in the past day near the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass, the official added.