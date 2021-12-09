UrduPoint.com

US Misleads Public On Progress In Resolving Diplomatic Crisis With Russia - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:04 PM

US Misleads Public on Progress in Resolving Diplomatic Crisis With Russia - Moscow

The United States deliberately misleads the public when it says that there is progress in resolving the Washington-Moscow diplomatic crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The United States deliberately misleads the public when it says that there is progress in resolving the Washington-Moscow diplomatic crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The fragmentary aspects of the voluminous visa dossier, on which it is possible to find mutual understanding, do not change the overall very negative and increasingly alarming picture. My conclusion: the State Department has been deliberately misleading the public of the Russian Federation and the United States for several days, pretending that there has been some serious progress," Ryabkov told reporters.

